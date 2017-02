Group seeks to create commission to fight corruption

The Citizen Action Assembly has begun an effort to create an independent international commission in Panama to deal with the corruption allegations raised by the construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

The group has posted a petition at change.org, a worldwide platform. As of Sunday morning, it had received 336 signatures.

According to the petition, the commission would be organized through the United Nations or the Organization of American States.

It also calls for Comptroller Federico Humbert to carry out audits of all the works that the Brazilian construction company did in Panama. In the last 10 years it has been part of projects worth a collective $9.2 billion.

The petition will be delivered to Attorney General Kenia Porcell.