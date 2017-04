New controls reduce risk in imported cattle

A newly-implemented laboratory test has been able to prevent new outbreaks of bovine tuberculosis reported in the country.

Bredio Velazco, director of Animal Health at the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA), acknowledged that the test, which was mandated in December 2016, has had an impact on identifying animals at risk for the disease.

Previously, importers only had to provide documentation certifying that it had complied with the requirements established by the country's sanitary regulations.

This flexibility allowed a shipment of animals infected with bovine tuberculosis from Costa Rica and Guatemala to enter the country in 2013.

At that time nine infected animals were detected at the Hacienda La Montana dairy farm, in Antón, Coclé.

"The animals infected with tuberculosis (bovine) from the La Montana farm entered through the normal import route, that is, the quarantine station," said Velazco.

The new regime, which includes the laboratory test, is expected to address that issue.