TRANSPORT

Government plan to reconfigure corridors to cost $25.6 million

Angel López Guía

The plan will go into effect in August. The plan will go into effect in August.
The government's plan to reconfigure the lanes on the Corredor Norte and Corredor Sur will cost $25.6 million.

The information, published in PanamaCompra by the Ministry of Public Works, indicates that this is the reference price for the tender, which will be held in the middle of April.

The initiative will allow the Panama Mass Transport Company (Mi Bus) to provide an exclusive lane along both routes.

At present, 32,500 passengers use the Metro Bus service on the corridors daily. The transit authority ATTT has calculated that once the measure is implemented this flow of people will increase to 121,000.

The idea is to enable six lanes on the corridors, instead of the four they currently have.

To do this, it will be necessary to take part of the shoulders and reduce the width of the lanes from 3.50 meters to 3.20 meters. The speed limit on the highways will be reduced to 80 kph.

The project includes signage and security measures to implement this strategy.

The exclusive lane for the Metro Buses had been initially promised to begin in March by President Juan Carlos Varela. However, it will be implemented in August.

The exclusive lane would be enabled in two periods of the day: from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

