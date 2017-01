Change made in immigration policy

Since Tuesday, foreigners who hold applications for permanent or temporary residence in Panama will have a temporary permit of six months to complete their procedures.

Previously and since 2010, this term was one year.

The above is contained in an executive decree published in the Government Gazette Tuesday with the signature of President Juan Carlos Varela and Minister of Public Security Alexis Bethancourt.

The document states that immigration issues are resolved within six months, "so it is not necessary that the card of procedure has a validity for longer than that term."

A partir de la fecha el SNM otorga un carné de trámite por el término de 6 meses a los solicitantes de permisos. pic.twitter.com/OsQxZgQ17x — Migración Panamá (@migracionpanama) 11 de enero de 2017