Electoral reforms pass to third debate

The plenary of the National Assembly last night approved on second debate the electoral reforms, accepting some modifications proposed by the judges of the Electoral Tribunal (TE) in relation to the document.

In total, 19 articles of the 24 that the TE suggested to the National Assembly were modified, and five new articles were added by the deputies.

PRD Deputy Quibian Panay, chair of the Assembly's Constitutional Affairs Committee, said that most of the considerations accepted by his colleagues were the recommendations made by the TE magistrates.

He explained that one of the modified topics is the one related to the delivery of the reports of expenses of the private contributions so that they are presented 15 days after the election.

It also made changes to the way the contributions are reported during the election cycle.

The delay of more than two consecutive months in the delivery of the report would disqualify a candidate.

It also eases the restrictions on independent candidates and changes rules on advertising.

"All the approved considerations, including the new articles, are based on what the Electoral Tribunal proposed. They did not approve them all, but a great majority of those that they presented," Panay added.

During the discussion of these modifications, none of the TE magistrates were present.

National Assembly President Ruben De Leon said the project is slated to be approved on third debate today.