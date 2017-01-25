Domestic violence law approved by committee

The law which typifies femicide as a crime in Panama was approved yesterday by the National Committee against Violence Against Women.

Minister of Government María Luisa Romero presented the document to the committee during a meeting chaired by National Institute of Women (Inamu) Director Liriola Leoteau.

In order to formalize the regulations, the document will become an Executive Decree, which must be signed by the Minister of Government and ratified by President Juan Carlos Varela.

This document establishes all the parameters and responsibilities that correspond to each institution of the state to prevent acts of violence towards women and girls, and ensure their protection.

Both Romero and Leoteau were committed to putting a halt to violence against women in the country.

The government minister said that this law is one of the "great advances" in the protection of women's rights and the way to eradicate femicide.

In addition, she said that the modifications made to this regulation are focused on preventing violence and promoting the change of stereotypes and social norms.

Romero also said that she will do what is necessary to expedite the process for the validity of this rule.

Meanwhile, Leoteau said that the enforcement of the regulation is an "historic" step in protecting women.

"We are meeting a need...entities will already know what actions to take in the face of violence or femicide, they will know how to follow up and instruct victims to effectively enforce their rights," she said.