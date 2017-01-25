Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Odebrecht Ministerio Público West Valdés Programa de Ayuda Nacional (PAN) Consejo de Gabinete Asamblea Nacional Noriega Humedales

Spanish version

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Domestic violence law approved by committee

It must now be signed by President Juan Carlos Varela.

Spanish version

Andrea Gallo, Rosalía Simmons

Temas:

The law which typifies femicide as a crime in Panama was approved yesterday by the National Committee against Violence Against Women.

+ info

Minister of Government María Luisa Romero presented the document to the committee during a meeting chaired by National Institute of Women (Inamu) Director Liriola Leoteau.

In order to formalize the regulations, the document will become an Executive Decree, which must be signed by the Minister of Government and ratified by President Juan Carlos Varela.

This document establishes all the parameters and responsibilities that correspond to each institution of the state to prevent acts of violence towards women and girls, and ensure their protection.

Both Romero and Leoteau were committed to putting a halt to violence against women in the country.

The government minister said that this law is one of the "great advances" in the protection of women's rights and the way to eradicate femicide.

In addition, she said that the modifications made to this regulation are focused on preventing violence and promoting the change of stereotypes and social norms.

Romero also said that she will do what is necessary to expedite the process for the validity of this rule.

Meanwhile, Leoteau said that the enforcement of the regulation is an "historic" step in protecting women.

"We are meeting a need...entities will already know what actions to take in the face of violence or femicide, they will know how to follow up and instruct victims to effectively enforce their rights," she said.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

West Valdés is escorted from a hearing this morning at the Supreme Court. West Valdés is escorted from a hearing this morning at the Supreme Court.

West Valdés appears before Supreme Court

West Valdés arrives at the Tocumen International Airport Tuesday night. West Valdés arrives at the Tocumen International Airport Tuesday night.

West Valdés arrives in Panama

Former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens arrives for questioning this morning. Former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens arrives for questioning this morning.

Sáez-Llorens, Martinelli and Suarez appear for questioning

President Juan Carlos Varela. President Juan Carlos Varela.

Cabinet Council approves complaint against Odebrecht

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Mundo Justicia de Estados Unidos redobla precauciones con Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán

Su cartel de Sinaloa habría distribuido varios miles de toneladas de droga colombiana a través de Estados Unidos durante unos 25 años. Su cartel de Sinaloa habría distribuido varios miles de toneladas de droga colombiana a través de Estados Unidos durante unos 25 años.
Su cartel de Sinaloa habría distribuido varios miles de toneladas de droga colombiana a través de Estados Unidos durante unos 25 años. AFP

AFP | NUEVA YORK, Estados Unidos

La justicia estadounidense ha redoblado las precauciones con Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, el célebre exjefe del cártel mexicano de ...

FUEGO Muere un bombero y ya son cuatro los fallecidos por incendios en Chile

Incendio en la región del Maule, en el sur de Chile. Incendio en la región del Maule, en el sur de Chile.
Incendio en la región del Maule, en el sur de Chile. AFP

AFP | SANTIAGO, Chile

Un bombero murió este miércoles cuando combatía un incendio en la región del Maule, en el sur de Chile, convirtiéndose en la ...

Índice de Percepción de la Corrupción Transparencia Internacional pide combatir la impunidad en la corrupción

Índice de percepción de la corrupción 2016. Índice de percepción de la corrupción 2016.
Índice de percepción de la corrupción 2016. Imagen tomada del sitio web de Transparencia Internacional

Getzalette Reyes

Panamá se encuentra estancada en materia de percepción de la corrupción. Así lo refleja el informe realizado por la ...

Destacados