Parque Omar project to cost $5 million

The remodeling of Omar Park will cost $5 million, $30 million less than originally announced in December by the government.

+ info Spanish version

The final figure was released through a statement by the Office of the First Lady.

According to the entity, the approved work includes:

· Improvements to the amphitheater

· Rehabilitation of the Club House

· Rehabilitation and lighting of all soccer, basketball, volleyball and baseball fields

· Rehabilitation of the perimeter roadway

· Remodeling and improvements to all public toilets, with facilities being added

· Landscaping and the addition of LED lighting

Originally, the government had plans to remodel the park for $35 million. However, the project was scaled back after it received criticism from civil society for both the cost of the project and the increase in the concrete footprint in the park. The work will take 15 months.

Details of the project will be released in a public tender in a few weeks.