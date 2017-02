American reported missing in Bocas del Toro

Bocas del Toro Police Director Sisinio Núñez said that they are searching for American Catherine Johannet, who has been reported missing.

Johannet was last seen Thursday at 10 a.m. on Isla Colón. She had reportedly been heading for Red Frog Beach.

She had been staying in a hostel on Isla Colón, where she left her belongings. She had said she was going to Bastimento Island, the site of Red Frog Beach.

She was planning to return in the afternoon, but never came back.

The search involves agents of the National Police, the National Civil Protection System and the Bocas del Toro Fire Department, as well as volunteers from the community.