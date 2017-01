Documents seized from Odebrecht office in the Dominican Republic

The Attorney General's Office of the Dominican Republic seized at least 20 boxes with documents during a raid on the premises of the construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

The raid Wednesday lasted approximately six hours, Dominican media reported.

The Attorney General's Office said that the search was carried out in compliance with due process, after comparing the information provided by Odebrecht's representatives in the country with other data obtained through intelligence work, according to Listín Diario.

Before conducting the raids, investigators again interrogated businessman Ángel Rondón, identified as the commercial representative of Odebrecht in the Caribbean country. Rondón has insisted that the money he received was not used for illegal payments or bribes, according to Dominican media.

The Dominican prosecutor's office opened an investigation after Odebrecht executives confessed to US officials to paying million-dollar bribes to officials from several countries to get contracts with public institutions.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, Odebrecht paid bribes for about $92 million. The company admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in Panama.