Two arrested in kidnapping

Police rescued a 27-year-old Saturday who was kidnapped the previous day.

The young man was located, at about 8 a.m., in the sector of Boca Chica de Horconcitos, an hour and a half from David.

So far two people have been apprehended.

According to judicial sources, the young man was kidnapped outside a store owned by his relatives in Lassonde area of David.

The relatives received a phone call demanding a large sum of money for their release.

Details of how the man was found have not yet been released.