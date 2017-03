San Francisco residents petition for freeze on new projects

Representatives of groups such as Somos San Francisco, the Environmental Association of Residents of Coco del Mar and Viña del Mar, and the Urban Citizen Network of Panama protested Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the Panama City Council.

Demonstrators complained about what they considered a "lack of transparency" in a proposed moratorium on new construction permits in those areas that has yet to go into effect.

"They have mocked us," said Catia Rojas, secretary of the Environmental Association of Residents of Coco del Mar and Viña del Mar.

Demonstrators carried banners which read: "We fight for our right to a dignified life" and "We demand a review of zoning changes."

In turn, Rojas indicated that the association she represents have decided not to continue their participation in the discussion of the sanitation plan for San Francisco, promoted by the Mayor of Panama.

In her view, there must be greater seriousness in addressing these issues.

"This neighborhood is stricken by unplanned development that can not stand any more," she said.