Residents of Cerro Ancón reject tourism plan

The Defense Committee of Cerro Ancon has rejected the proposal for a "sustainable tourism plan" for that area, saying it will promote the development of projects that would disturb the environment.

The government has commissioned the creation of a tourism plan for the area that will include the input of residents, but they are opposed to the idea of any development.

"Ancón Hill should not be touched," said Rimsky Sucre, leader of the committee.