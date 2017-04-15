Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Names of soccer teams used to hide bribes

Spanish version

AFP | BRASILIA

Marcelo Odebrecht, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

"Flamengo," "Corinthians," and "Sao Paulo," the names of Brazilian soccer teams, were used to conceal the names of bribes to political parties paid by Odebrecht, according to documents released this week.

The Workers' Party, which included former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was nicknamed Flamengo, the most popular team in the country, reveals one of the documents delivered to the prosecution by Luiz Eduardo Soares, a former Odebrecht employee who agreed to collaborate with the investigation in exchange for a sentence reduction. 

The testimony of Soares and dozens of ex-officials of the company were widely reported by local press this week after the Supreme Court lifted the secrecy of these documents by allowing the opening of dozens of investigations against politicians from almost all parties, including eight Cabinet ministers of Michel Temer, one-third of the Senate and about 40 deputies. 

The PMDB party, which includes Temer, was nicknamed Sao Paulo, while the PSDB was named Corinthians. 

Within each party, candidates also received nicknames: the presidential candidates were called "attackers", aspiring governors were named "midfielders."

Odebrecht is one of the main companies involved in the Lava Jato, the largest corruption investigation in Brazilian history, that unveiled a sophisticated scheme of bribes to politicians and illegal financing of parties in exchange for contracts with public companies - especially Petrobras - and laws favorable to their business activities. 

Prosecutors have yet to decide how to proceed in the case.

