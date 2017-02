María Mercedes Riaño questioned by prosecutors

Maria Mercedes Riaño Quijano, the representation of the firm Mossack Fonseca in Brazil, went to the Second Specialized Prosecutor against Organized Crime on Monday where she was summoned for an investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Riaño Quijano because she had not appeared after being summoned, and until Sunday her whereabouts were unknown.

She is being investigated for money laundering along with three lawyers from the firm, including the named partners.

Brazilian prosecutors have also sought Riaño Quijano to respond to allegations in that country.