Ricardo Martinelli arrested in Miami

Former President Ricardo Martinelli was arrested Monday in Miami by US marshalls.

The arrest was made in response to a request for extradition from the Supreme Court. The request was filed as part of a criminal case on illegal wiretaps allegedly ordered by the president.

The court issued an arrest order for Martinelli in December 2015 after Judge Jerónimo Mejía declared him to be "in absentia" for not attending a hearing.

Martienlli fled Panama in January of 2015 after being indicted by the Supreme Court. He has been living for the majority of the time in Miami.