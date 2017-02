Martinelli to be investigated for Caja de Ahorros loan

Former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) face a new judicial process.

The Supreme Court, in a regular session Thursday, decided to admit an investigation to determine Martinelli's participation in the $9 million loan granted by Caja de Ahorros (CA) to the contractor of the failed Amador convention center. The decision was approved by the eight judges present (seven main and one alternate).

Judge Cecilio Cedalise was appointed prosecutor while Judge Jerónimo Mejía will hear the case.

In December, First Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Tania Sterling forwarded a summary of the case to the court. That was done because Martinelli was mentioned in the file as the person who intervened on behalf of the consortium, HPC -Contratos-P&V.

On March 27, a preliminary hearing will be held for other defendants in the case, including former bank officials and officials with the consortium, as well as figures close to Martinelli.

Martinelli's case will be heard by the Supreme Court because of his status as deputy of the Central American Parliament.

The former president left Panama on Jan. 28, 2015. Panamanian authorities have requested his extradition from the United States on other charges. He faces seven other cases before the Supreme Court.