Martinelli arrest makes international news

The arrest of former President Ricardo Martinelli in Florida has made news around the world and especially in Latin America.

The arrest of the former president was featured on CNN's Spanish network, which reported the incident with the headline: "Ricardo Martinelli is arrested in Miami."

The note details the legal processes facing Martinelli in Panama, and especially the illegal interception of communications which prompted the Foreign Ministry to request the United States extradite the former president on Sept. 28, 2016.

The American cover of the Spanish newspaper El País includes the story with the headline: "Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli is arrested in Miami," which emphasized his decision to flee Panama.

The Miami Herald had the story on its front page as well.