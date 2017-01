Francolini, Pastor sent to El Renacer

Riccardo Francolini and Jayson Pastor, the former chairman and general manager of Caja de Ahorros (CA) under Ricardo Martinelli, were taken to El Renacer Prison in Gamboa Tuesday.

Both are detained as part of the investigation into a loan granted by the bank to the consortium in charge of the Amador convention center project.

The transfer was confirmed by Rosendo Miranda, Pastor's lawyer.

Marcela Araúz, lawyer of Francolini, questioned the measure, saying the Supreme Court has not yet decided on a habeas corpus petition he filed.

"His arrest is no longer under the competency of the Public Ministry," said the lawyer.

They have been in custody at police headquarters in Ancón since October.

It was recently reported that in December, Francolini and Pastor received at least 50 friends and family at a Christmas party held at the police headquarters.

The 13th Criminal Court set a preliminary hearing for the case for March 27.