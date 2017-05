Riccardo Francolini expands his Odebrecht testimony

Riccardo Francolini was brought to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office today on Via España to expand his testimony into the investigation of the payment of bribes by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Francolini was transferred from El Renacer Prison, where he is being held on other charges, to the prosecutors office. The other charges he is facing relate to the controversial loan granted by Caja de Ahorros (CA) to the consortium HPC-Contratas-P & V for the construction of a convention center in Amador .

Francolini was granted bond in that case as well as the Odebrecht case, but the decisions have been appealed by the Public Ministry so he has not yet been released.

