Riccardo Francolini questioned in Odebrecht case

Riccardo Francolini, the former president of the board of directors of Caja de Ahorros (CA), was taken to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on Friday to be questioned as part of the investigation into bribes paid by construction company Odebrecht.

Francolini arrived at the prosecutor's office, located in the Avesa building on Via España, shortly after 10 a.m. Beforehand, he underwent He was reviewed by doctors at El Renacer prison, where he is detained on another case, to ensure he was fit to be questioned.

Prosecutor Tania Sterling filed charges and ordered the inquiries of Francolini and 16 other people, including the brother and children of former president Ricardo Martinelli - namely Mario Martinelli and Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares - former Minister of Public Works Federico José Suárez, The director of Odebrecht in Panama André Rabello, and the former director of the Financial Analysis Unit (UAF) Amado Barahona, among others.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes totaling $788 million to officials in 12 countries, including Panama.