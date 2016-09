Fifer seeks to have charges dismissed

Attorneys for entrepreneur Richard Fifer presented a motion Wednesday to have charges against him dismissed for failing to pay Social Security for workers of Petaquilla Gold, the mining company of which he was the legal representative.

Tomás Góndola, a lawyer for Fifer, said at a hearing that Fifer was not the legal representative of the company when the payments, which totaled $3 million, were not make.

Gondola indicated that there are records that prove this to be the case.

The motion was opposed by both prosecutors and officials from Social Security.

The audience began at 9 a.m. Fifer is a former governor of Coclé. He has been barred from leaving the country.