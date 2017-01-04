De León says Odebrecht should transfer contracts

National Assembly President Rubén De León said Wednesday that "the most prudent thing" is for the Brazilian company Odebrecht to stop building in Panama and transfer the contracts to other companies.

"I believe that in the case of Odebrecht, of its own volition and for the health of this country, the company itself should deliver or rescind the contracts it has with the state," De León said in a televised interview.

Wrapped up in a major corruption scandal, the Brazilian company admitted last December to US authorities that it paid $59 million in bribes to senior Panamanian officials between 2010 and 2014.

De León said that while it is true that the construction of works in the country can not be stopped, there is "a morality issue in the background."

The PRD member also called on the judicial authorities to expedite the investigations into the bribes, as this scandal can not remain "only as stories we see in the newspapers."

"There has to be some kind of sanction," he added.

In 10 years and during three different government administrations, the Brazilian construction company obtained contracts individually or in consortium with other companies in the amount of about $9.2 billion. These include $2.6 billion in contracts awarded during the current government.