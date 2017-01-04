Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Alfredo Juncá Asamblea Nacional Balboa Bank Lista Clinton Aeropuerto de Tocumen Odebrecht Guillermo Ferrufino Parque Omar

Spanish version

CORRUPTION

De León says Odebrecht should transfer contracts

Spanish version

Getzalette Reyes

Temas:

National Assembly President Rubén De León said Wednesday that "the most prudent thing" is for the Brazilian company Odebrecht to stop building in Panama and transfer the contracts to other companies.

+ info

"I believe that in the case of Odebrecht, of its own volition and for the health of this country, the company itself should deliver or rescind the contracts it has with the state," De León said in a televised interview.

Wrapped up in a major corruption scandal, the Brazilian company admitted last December to US authorities that it paid $59 million in bribes to senior Panamanian officials between 2010 and 2014.

De León said that while it is true that the construction of works in the country can not be stopped, there is "a morality issue in the background."

The PRD member also called on the judicial authorities to expedite the investigations into the bribes, as this scandal can not remain "only as stories we see in the newspapers."

"There has to be some kind of sanction," he added.

In 10 years and during three different government administrations, the Brazilian construction company obtained contracts individually or in consortium with other companies in the amount of about $9.2 billion. These include $2.6 billion in contracts awarded during the current government.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Cambio Democrático, Panameñistas vote together to select Tribunal Electoral judge

Araúz elected president of Tribunal Electoral court

Gómez supports Campos; Sharon Sinclaire withdraws

Alfredo Juncá has debt with Assembly

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Tu suscripción viene con regalo este fin de año.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Intensa jornada Kerber y Cibulkova necesitan tres sets para llegar a cuartos de final en Brisbane

Angelique Kerber tuvo que esforzarse para conseguir la clasificación. Angelique Kerber tuvo que esforzarse para conseguir la clasificación.
Angelique Kerber tuvo que esforzarse para conseguir la clasificación. AFP

AFP | BRISBANE, Australia

La alemana Angelique Kerber (número uno mundial) y la eslovaca Dominika Cibulkova (número cinco), las dos primeras cabezas de ...

CASO DE CORRUPCIÓN Movin pide al TE publicar las donaciones de Odebrecht a campañas políticas

Annette Planells, de Movin. Annette Planells, de Movin.
Annette Planells, de Movin. LA PRENSA/Archivo

José González Pinilla

El Movimiento Independiente (Movin) pidió este miércoles, 4 de enero, al Tribunal Electoral (TE) que publique los registros de ...

Luto en el béisbol Fallece dirigente de Panamá Oeste tras accidente con fuegos artificiales

El dirigente Federíco Córdoba (Der.) estuvo liderando el béisbol de Arraiján cerca de 23 años. El dirigente Federíco Córdoba (Der.) estuvo liderando el béisbol de Arraiján cerca de 23 años.
El dirigente Federíco Córdoba (Der.) estuvo liderando el béisbol de Arraiján cerca de 23 años. CORTESÍA/POVaqueros

Henry Cárdenas P.

En el arranque del Campeonato Nacional de Béisbol Juvenil se dio un hecho trágico cuando el dirigente Federíco Córdoba, de la ...

Destacados