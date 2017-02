De León calls for action on electoral reforms

National Assembly President Ruben De Leon said today that a legislative subcommittee - made up of different groups - is in the process of revising the proposed electoral reforms in preparation for their debate before the full assembly.

De León said he hopes that the work of this subcommittee will allow the project to be pushed forward.

However, De León made it clear that "if the electoral reforms are not approved before Carnival starts in this country, the Assembly has failed."

The discussion on the reforms was supposed to start last month, but was postponed because the Assembly decided to give priority to the second debate of the proposed judicial reforms.

De León said that delay has been used to attempt to find consensus on the issue.

The electoral reforms have been pending since they were proposed in January 2016 by the Tribunal Electoral magistrates, in concert with the National Commission of Electoral Reforms.

It is key for the reforms to be approved in advance of the 2019 elections.