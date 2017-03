Rubén De León suspends donations

National Assembly Ruben De Leon has suspended donations, subsidies and contracts for professional services that were granted to deputies due to irregularities that have been identified in the program.

De León announced the measure Thursday, and said the issue will be studied by a commission made up of three deputies.

De León reported the commission, which will have a month to prepare a report, will be assisted by an independent firm, whose name did not reveal, as agreed by the board of the Assembly at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The commission is made up of Juan Carlos Arango (Popular Party), Leandro Avila (Democratic Revolutionary Party) and Yanibel Abrego (Democratic Change).

"If anomalies are found, we will proceed with the corresponding complaints," said the president.

A La Prensa investigation documented that, as of July 2014, the National Assembly disbursed $14 million in grants and $68 million in contracts for professional services. It also revealed that more than a dozen associations linked to deputies received almost $400,000 in the last 20 months.