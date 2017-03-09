Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Press organization rejects Panama proposal

Getzalette Reyes

A campaign has been started against a proposed media bill. A campaign has been started against a proposed media bill.
The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) expressed its rejection of a bill in Panama which seeks to regulate the content of the media - saying that it is "an intrusion on content and a violation of the right to property of journalism companies."

The proposal by CD Deputy Noriel Salerno obliges the radio and television media to insert educational, cultural or electoral messages for every five announcements issued in its programming. In addition, the initiative forces newspapers to insert in each edition at least two educational, cultural or electoral messages.

In a statement, IAPA President Matt Sanders said he was alarmed by the content of the bill that "although it could have good intentions, it entails serious violations when the state interferes with private activities and the editorial criteria of the media."

"It is an intrusion on media content and a violation of the right to property of newspaper companies," said Sanders, senior director and general manager of Deseret Digital Media in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Roberto Rock, the chairman of the IAPA's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, called on the deputies of the National Assembly to reject the bill because it "unfortunately has characteristics similar to those in other countries which have become mechanisms of censorship and confiscatory acts of the spaces in the media by the governments."

Rock, who runs the digital portal La Silla Rota in Mexico City, recalled that gag laws - like that of Ecuador's communication - were loaded with "good intentions", but it was later in its regulations that all restrictions, prohibitions and fines appeared.

The Forum of Journalists for Freedoms of Expression, the National Council of Journalism and the Panamanian Association of Broadcasting have also questioned the initiative, agreeing that the project violates a series of basic principles enshrined by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

