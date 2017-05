SPIA: Corredor plan will not address traffic problem

The Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects (SPIA) warned that the plan to create an exclusive lane for Metro buses on the Corredor Norte and Corredor Sur will not address traffic issues on the highways.

During a press conference Wednesday, SPIA President María Lombardo Sánchez said that this project was presented to them after the tender was issued and without consulting the group on a traffic study.

The work was tendered by the Ministry of Public Works for $25.6 million.

Sandra Escorcia, of the SPIA's Planning Committee, stressed that the issue of traffic must be addressed "in its totality."

"The issue of traffic has to be seen in its entirety," Escorcia said. "This will not have an impact on improving vehicular traffic".

She said the government should instead be focused on increasing access to the Metro, which is a more efficient way for people to travel.