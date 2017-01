Sáez-Llorens appears for questioning

Former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens went to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Wednesday morning where he will be questioned regarding the payment of alleged bribes from Odebrecht.

Sáez-Llorens said that he went voluntarily to the Prosecutor's Office and emphasized that he was not afraid of being questioned.

"I have not participated in anything with Odebrecht. We never had a contractual relationship or a public act with them," he said.

He added that he went to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to find out exactly what this investigation is about.

he also stated that he stopped being linked to the company Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes in September 2008. That company has been linked to the bribes.

"I was the director of that society when I worked at Grupo Suárez, at the beginning as a preliminary project, but I left it in September 2008, long before the last government began," he said.

The Public Prosecutor Tuesday ordered the investigation of 17 people in connection with the Odebrecht case, including Sáez-Lorens. Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials between 2009 and 2014.