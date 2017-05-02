Court criticizes handling of diethylene glycol case

The Supreme Court has issued a decision criticizing the Public Prosecutor's Office for its handling of the criminal investigation into the poisoning of Social Security recipients by cough syrup tainted by diethylene glycol, which caused hundreds of deaths.

+ info Spanish version

The ruling was handed down on April 11 by the judges of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court - Abel Zamorano, Harry Diaz and Cecilio Cedalise. That ruling also increased prison sentences and overturned dismissals granted to several people accused in the case.

According to the ruling, the Public Ministry should have investigated the case more effectively.

According to the magistrates, "this generated a form of impunity for those whose violated various criminal laws."

The magistrates stressed that the office should make changes to prevent a repeat of the failures.

"It needs to prevent such shocking and regrettable acts from being repeated," the ruling stated.

The ruling cites the Ibero-American Charter of Human Rights, which states: "Without a doubt, criminal acts cause an injury to society, but they also have a concrete effect on people and their families. Therefore, recognizing this situation for victims, identifying and responding to their needs is an issue linked to their fundamental rights."

In the judgment, the magistrates also concluded that the state, in its sanctioning faculty, "should not suffice the single pursuit of conduct considered punishable in the current legal system, but should be obliged to ensure the obtaining of material justice."

At the same time, they emphasized that the right to health is directly related to the right to life and to personal integrity.

The investigation of this case was initiated in 2006 by the then fourth superior prosecutor Dimas Guevara. In August 2009, the Criminal Chamber of the court ordered the extension of the summary for inconsistencies. In September of that same year, Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez created a special prosecutor's office to be in charge of the investigations. While 23 people were initially charged, only five were convicted. That ruling was appealed, which led to the decision issued earlier this month.