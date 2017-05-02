Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Evelyn Vargas Reynaga Ricardo Martinelli Linares Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares Venezuela Colón Puente de las Américas Dietilenglicol Canal

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Court criticizes handling of diethylene glycol case

It said not enough was done to properly investigate it.

Spanish version

Juan Manuel Díaz

Temas:

Relatives of poisoning victims protest for justice in the case. Relatives of poisoning victims protest for justice in the case.
Relatives of poisoning victims protest for justice in the case. Archivo

The Supreme Court has issued a decision criticizing the Public Prosecutor's Office for its handling of the criminal investigation into the poisoning of Social Security recipients by cough syrup tainted by diethylene glycol, which caused hundreds of deaths. 

+ info

The ruling was handed down on April 11 by the judges of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court - Abel Zamorano, Harry Diaz and Cecilio Cedalise. That ruling also increased prison sentences and overturned dismissals granted to several people accused in the case. 

According to the ruling, the Public Ministry should have investigated the case more effectively.

According to the magistrates, "this generated a form of impunity for those whose violated various criminal laws." 

The magistrates stressed that the office should make changes to prevent a repeat of the failures.

"It needs to prevent such shocking and regrettable acts from being repeated," the ruling stated.

The ruling cites the Ibero-American Charter of Human Rights, which states: "Without a doubt, criminal acts cause an injury to society, but they also have a concrete effect on people and their families. Therefore, recognizing this situation for victims, identifying and responding to their needs is an issue linked to their fundamental rights." 

In the judgment, the magistrates also concluded that the state, in its sanctioning faculty, "should not suffice the single pursuit of conduct considered punishable in the current legal system, but should be obliged to ensure the obtaining of material justice."

At the same time, they emphasized that the right to health is directly related to the right to life and to personal integrity. 

The investigation of this case was initiated in 2006 by the then fourth superior prosecutor Dimas Guevara. In August 2009, the Criminal Chamber of the court ordered the extension of the summary for inconsistencies. In September of that same year, Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez created a special prosecutor's office to be in charge of the investigations. While 23 people were initially charged, only five were convicted. That ruling was appealed, which led to the decision issued earlier this month.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares. Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares.

Lawyer says her clients told her to flee authorities

Medical officials discuss the status of Panama's organi transplant capabilities. Medical officials discuss the status of Panama's organi transplant capabilities.

Three people on heart transplant list

Aguilar Méndez Aguilar Méndez

Escaped drug suspect captured

Rodrigo Janot, and Kenia Porcell. Rodrigo Janot, and Kenia Porcell.

Brazil, Panama to cooperate on Odebrecht case

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Adam J ones pide sanciones Medias Rojas se disculpan por insultos racistas contra jugador de los Orioles

Adam Jones (10) juega el jardín central para Baltimore. Adam Jones (10) juega el jardín central para Baltimore.
Adam Jones (10) juega el jardín central para Baltimore. AFP

AP | BOSTON, Estados Unidos

Los Medias Rojas de Boston se disculparon por los insultos racistas de algunos de sus fanáticos hacia el jardinero de los ...

embarcación comenzó su viaje en Asia El megaportacontenedor Cosco Development transita por el Canal de Panamá

Es el portacontenedor de mayor tamaño que a la fecha transita el Canal y que arriba a un puerto en la costa este de Estados Unidos. Es el portacontenedor de mayor tamaño que a la fecha transita el Canal y que arriba a un puerto en la costa este de Estados Unidos.
Es el portacontenedor de mayor tamaño que a la fecha transita el Canal y que arriba a un puerto en la costa este de Estados Unidos. Cortesía/Autoridad del Canal de Panamá

Redacción de La Prensa

El Canal de Panamá registró este martes 2 de mayo de 2017 el tránsito del buque de mayor capacidad y tamaño en cruzar –hasta ...

Mundo Detienen en México a alto mando del cártel que fundó El Chapo Guzmán

La aprehensión de López es un nuevo golpe para el cártel de Sinaloa. La aprehensión de López es un nuevo golpe para el cártel de Sinaloa.
La aprehensión de López es un nuevo golpe para el cártel de Sinaloa. Imagen tomada de internet

AFP | MÉXICO

Un capo que disputaba el liderato del poderoso cártel mexicano de Sinaloa, tras la captura de su fundador Joaquín El Chapo ...