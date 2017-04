Sentences imposed in dietilene glycol case

The judiciary reported Monday that the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court decided to "partially amend" the judgment of the Second High Court in the case of mass poisoning with diethylene glycol.

+ info Spanish version

The ruling came in the process following Angel De La Cruz Soto and several other people for the alleged commission of the crime against public health.

The ruling overturns the decision of the Second Court that acquitted Ignacio Torres Echeverria, Linda Joan Thomas Martin, René Esteban Luciani Lasso and Pablo Narciso Solís González. Instead, it imposed an 18-month sentence against them and disqualified them for the exercise of public functions for the same period of time once the sentence has been served.

Teófilo Gateno Hafeitz was listed as the primary accomplice and sentenced to five years.

The court also imposed sentences of 15 years against De La Cruz Soto, Edward Enrique Taylor Jurado and Miguel Antonio Algandona De León.

The Criminal Chamber further confirmed the sentences of 12 months handed down against Nereida Isabel Quintero Ortiz de Velasco and Marta Cristell Sánchez Bustamante de Castillo.