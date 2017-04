Odebrecht videos show evidence of bribes

The Brazilian chain O'Globo began publishing on its website today excerpts of more than one thousand videos with the confessions of the managers and executives of the construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

According to the information published by the media, it has obtained hundreds of hours of confessions by former employees, and that it will publish the videos throughout this week.

Odebrecht admitted in December to US officials that it paid $788 million in bribes to officials in a dozen countries, including Panama.

Its network of bribes was so extensive that it had to create a department specifically to handle the payments.