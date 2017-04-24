Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Venezuela Asamblea Nacional Lava Jato franklin oduber Francia Mossack Fonseca Corte Suprema de Justicia Tribunal Electoral (TE)

Spanish version

POLITICS

Rubén Blades calls for an end to violence in Venezuela

Blades said the government needs to engage in dialogue with the opposition.

Spanish version

AFP |

Temas:

Ruben Blades has advice for both sides of the conflict in Venezuela. Ruben Blades has advice for both sides of the conflict in Venezuela.
Ruben Blades has advice for both sides of the conflict in Venezuela. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Panamanian singer-songwriter Ruben Blades Sunday called on the government and the Venezuelan opposition to stop their fight for power and end the violence which has cost 21 lives. 

+ info

"Violence of the state against the civilian population, or of civilians against civilians, must cease in Venezuela. It can not be that Venezuelans die because of the fight between political factions," Blades wrote on his website. 

For the Panamanian artist, 68 and with presidential aspirations for 2019, the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro is "obstinate" and "intends to remain in power based on a popularity that it does not possess." 

In addition, it "has been closing all avenues for a democratic solution, to the point that today it is almost a de facto dictatorship," Blades added. 

Venezuela has been the scene of three weeks of violent clashes following a series of protests against Maduro that have left 21 dead, as well as hundreds wounded. The government and the opposition are each holding the other accountable. 

Maduro, with his popularity undermined by a severe economic crisis, says he is fighting an "economic war" promoted by the "Venezuelan extremist right," which seeks to overthrow him with the support of the United States. 

"He should then agree to hold and election immediately and thereby demonstrate his legitimacy," argued Blades, a 14-time Grammy award winner and former Minister of Tourism in the Government of Martin Torrijos (2004-2009). 

On the other hand, Blades also asked the opposition "to act with due civic and human responsibility. Do not cause violence and resist the temptation to come to power at any cost." 

In addition, he warned it must not return to the pre-chavismo era, where the economic power "with its abuses and looting of Venezuela produced the social circumstances that determined the rise of the chavistas."

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

The new party hopes to participate in the 2019 elections. The new party hopes to participate in the 2019 elections.

Religious leaders look to form party

Several MF lawyers have been charged with money laundering. Several MF lawyers have been charged with money laundering.

AG questions bail decision in MF case

A relaxation in rules regarding commercial fishing could soon be proposed. A relaxation in rules regarding commercial fishing could soon be proposed.

Fishing industry falls 70 percent

Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca Mora. Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca Mora.

Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca granted bail

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

BALANCE Protestas en Venezuela suman 21 muertos: mujer oficialista, última víctima

Almelina Carrillo volvía de participar en una manifestación en apoyo al presidente Nicolás Maduro. Almelina Carrillo volvía de participar en una manifestación en apoyo al presidente Nicolás Maduro.
Almelina Carrillo volvía de participar en una manifestación en apoyo al presidente Nicolás Maduro. AFP

AFP | CARACAS, Venezuela

La muerte de una mujer de 47 años elevó este domingo a 21 el número de fallecidos por la ola de violentas manifestaciones que ...

CORRUPCIÓN República Dominicana investigará sobrevaluaciones de Odebrecht

El caso Lava Jato, que implica a la empresa Odebrecht, es uno de los mayores casos de corrupción en la historia de Brasil y varios países. El caso Lava Jato, que implica a la empresa Odebrecht, es uno de los mayores casos de corrupción en la historia de Brasil y varios países.
El caso Lava Jato, que implica a la empresa Odebrecht, es uno de los mayores casos de corrupción en la historia de Brasil y varios países.

AP | SANTO DOMINGO, República Dominicana

La Procuraduría General dominicana anunció el domingo que abrirá una nueva investigación para determinar si además de sobornos ...

POSICIÓN Jefe de ONU promete hacer frente a ataques a Israel en el organismo

Antonio Guterres. Antonio Guterres.
Antonio Guterres. AP

AFP |

El secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, intentó el domingo tranquilizar a los líderes de la comunidad judía ...