Pastor granted bail

The Second Court has confirmed that former Caja de Ahorros (CA) Manager Jayson Pastor, investigated in the process for alleged irregularities in the $9 million loan granted to the consortium HPC-P&V-Contratos in 2012 for the construction of the Amador convention center, has been granted bail.

+ info Spanish version

The court's ruling comes after an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor against the bail granted in May by Fourteenth Criminal Court Judge Vilma Urieta for $90,000.

In that ruling, the court also ordered Pastor not to leave the country.

Pastor has been detained since Oct. 29, 2016 at El Renacer Prison.

Another 15 people are being investigated in the case, including former CA Chairman Riccardo Francolini, who was granted $200,000 bail but who remains detained while the decision is being appealed.