Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca granted bail

The Second High Court has granted bail in the amount of $500,000 to Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, founders of the firm Mossack Fonseca.

The decision reverses a Feb. 23 ruling by the 17th Criminal Court that denied both men bail. They have been detained since Feb. 9 on charges of money laundering.

They are prohibited from leaving the country.

The charges stem from allegations that the lawyers used shell companies to move money from Brazil to Panama.