POLITICS

Key week for National Assembly

Its first session of the year ends Friday.

Aminta Bustamante

The National Assembly will end its first session of the year this week. The National Assembly will end its first session of the year this week.
The National Assembly will end its first session of the year this week. Archivo

At least five bills are considered to be priorities on the agenda of the National Assembly, which ends its regular session this week. 

One is the bill that establishes the agreement between the state and the company Banapiña de Panamá, SA, a subsidiary of the multinational Del Monte, which plans to invest some $100 million in the reactivation of banana production in the provinces of Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro. 

Another is the bill introduced last week by Minister of Government María Luisa Romero which deals with the provisions of the law regulating mediation and community conciliation. 

This initiative will be discussed on first debate before the Governing Commission in the next few days said Chairman Quibian Panay. He said it is an urgent matter because the law needs to be changed before June. 

In addition, in the eyes of deputies - who in recent weeks have approved a dozen bills with unusual speed - another urgent matter is the initiative that seeks to establish paternity leave. The las has been opposed by the business community, and there is still no consensus on it within the Assembly.

The other bills are one that makes changes to financial regulations and another that governs the naming of roads.

Yanibel Abrego, deputy vice president of the National Assembly, said that today the agenda will be defined.

"We are trying to get projects moved forward that have consensus and that were stuck due to the discussion of other issues," she said. 

The session will begin at 4:00 p.m.

