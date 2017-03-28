Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Asamblea Nacional Corte Suprema de Justicia Tribunal Electoral María Mercedes Riaño Odebrecht Donald Trump Brasil Venezuela

Spanish version

SOCIAL SECURITY

Still no decision on new Social Security director

Spanish version

Rosalía Simmons

Temas:

Social Security is still without a director. Social Security is still without a director.
Social Security is still without a director. Archivo

The board of directors of the Social Security Fund is running out of time tto select a new director of the entity. 

+ info

Irma Delgado, president of the board, explained that a decision could be made as soon as tomorrow. 

There are five finalists. The board is facing a March 31 deadline to forward a selection to President Juan Carlos Varela, but it will take two days to process the paperwork of the finalist.

The process has also been complicated by a challenge to the selection process which is currently pending before the Supreme Court. 

"If we do not get a response from the court by Wednesday, we will not have time to finalize the evaluations," said Delgado. 

Faustina Díaz, president of the Association of Patients with Hematologic Diseases, said that it is "regrettable" that the court has not made a decision on this issue, which is "a priority" for Social Security recipients. 

She also said that there are doubts that the selection process has been objective and will result in the best person being selected. 

The selection of the future head of Social Security has been suspended since last month, after former administrator Rolando Villalaz presented a complaint challenging the selection process. 

Villalaz was one of 16 initial candidates, but did not qualify for the top five. He also challenged the slection process in 2014.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Kenia Porcell Kenia Porcell

Porcell to meet with officials in Switzerland and Andorra

The National Assembly discusses electoral reforms. The National Assembly discusses electoral reforms.

No consensus on reforms

An unfinished market in La Chorrera. An unfinished market in La Chorrera.

HPC projects halted

María Mercedes Riaño. María Mercedes Riaño.

María Mercedes Riaño claims she was pressured by prosecutors

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

COMUNICACIONES Servicios de voz y data de Digicel y Cable and Wireless sufren interrupciones

Digicel informó de las interrupciones mediante su cuenta de Twitter. Digicel informó de las interrupciones mediante su cuenta de Twitter.
Digicel informó de las interrupciones mediante su cuenta de Twitter. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Malou Mendoza P.

Los servicios de voz y data de la telefónica Digicel y Cable and Wireless Panamá (CWP) sufren interrupciones en la mañana de ...

incidente FIFA abre expediente disciplinario contra Messi

El astro Lionel Messi se molestó al final del partido. El astro Lionel Messi se molestó al final del partido.
El astro Lionel Messi se molestó al final del partido. AFP

AFP | ZÚRICH, Suiza

La FIFA abrió un expediente disciplinario contra Lionel Messi por insultar a un juez de línea en un partido entre Argentina y ...

Mundo Chile niega la visa diplomática al ministro boliviano de Defensa

El ministro de Defensa de Bolivia, Reimy Ferreira. El ministro de Defensa de Bolivia, Reimy Ferreira.
El ministro de Defensa de Bolivia, Reimy Ferreira. Tomado de mindef.gob.bo

AFP |

Chile negó la visa diplomática de ingreso al país al ministro de Defensa de Bolivia, Reimy Ferreira, quien había anunciado un ...

Destacados