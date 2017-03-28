Still no decision on new Social Security director

The board of directors of the Social Security Fund is running out of time tto select a new director of the entity.

Irma Delgado, president of the board, explained that a decision could be made as soon as tomorrow.

There are five finalists. The board is facing a March 31 deadline to forward a selection to President Juan Carlos Varela, but it will take two days to process the paperwork of the finalist.

The process has also been complicated by a challenge to the selection process which is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

"If we do not get a response from the court by Wednesday, we will not have time to finalize the evaluations," said Delgado.

Faustina Díaz, president of the Association of Patients with Hematologic Diseases, said that it is "regrettable" that the court has not made a decision on this issue, which is "a priority" for Social Security recipients.

She also said that there are doubts that the selection process has been objective and will result in the best person being selected.

The selection of the future head of Social Security has been suspended since last month, after former administrator Rolando Villalaz presented a complaint challenging the selection process.

Villalaz was one of 16 initial candidates, but did not qualify for the top five. He also challenged the slection process in 2014.