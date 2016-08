R.G. Hotels bankruptcy stalled

The bankruptcy of R.G. Hotels as been paralyzed since November, making the holders of $30 million in bonds issued by the company very frustrated.

The bankruptcy was decreed Oct. 21, but was retroactive to July 31, 2012.

That decision has added a layer of complexity to the process.

There are at least $65 million in debts accumulated by the company, which developed properties on the Pacific coast. ABS Trust, the administrator of the $30 million in bonds issued by the company, has sought to have the case moved from Coclé to Panama City. That request was filed in November and has yet to be resolved.

Until the issue of jurisdiction is determined, the rest of the case cannot move forward.