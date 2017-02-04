Company formed to oversee Chan 2 project dissolved

National Energy Secretary Victor Urrutia said yesterday that Bocas del Toro Energía, S.A. will be dissolved to terminate Odebrecht's participation in the construction and operation of the Changuinola 2 hydroelectric plant, also known as Chan 2.

Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia said early yesterday that Odebrecht sent a letter accepting the roadmap suggested a week earlier by the government to terminate the partnership agreement with the company Electricity Generation (Egesa) for the construction of the hydroelectric plant and return the concession, which establishes the use of water sources for electricity generation.

The government handed over a document terminating the contract to the company, and it will be discussed next week to end the association, the minister added.

On June 5, 2014, the general manager of Egesa, Belisario Tejada, awarded Odebrecht the tender to choose a strategic partner for the development of the project, valued at $1 billion. The Brazilian company was the only bidder in the tender.

The partnership was embodied in a company of which Odebrecht would control 77 percent of the company and Egesa, representing the state, the remaining 23 percent.

No work has started on the project despite it having been awarded more than two years ago.

Odebrecht is having significant difficulties due to its confession that it paid $788 million in bribes in 12 countries, including Panama.