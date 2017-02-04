Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: CSS Mossack Fonseca Odebrecht Perú Rigoberto Gonzalez Nidal Waked Reformas electorales MEF Gastronomía Musicalion

Spanish version

ODEBRECHT

Company formed to oversee Chan 2 project dissolved

The termination of the contract for the hydro project will be discussed next week. 

Spanish version

Roberto González Jiménez

Temas:

Plans for a hydro plant on the Changuinola River have stalled. Plans for a hydro plant on the Changuinola River have stalled.
Plans for a hydro plant on the Changuinola River have stalled. Archivo

National Energy Secretary Victor Urrutia said yesterday that Bocas del Toro Energía, S.A. will be dissolved to terminate Odebrecht's participation in the construction and operation of the Changuinola 2 hydroelectric plant, also known as Chan 2.

+ info

Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia said early yesterday that Odebrecht sent a letter accepting the roadmap suggested a week earlier by the government to terminate the partnership agreement with the company Electricity Generation (Egesa) for the construction of the hydroelectric plant and return the concession, which establishes the use of water sources for electricity generation.

The government handed over a document terminating the contract to the company, and it will be discussed next week to end the association, the minister added.

On June 5, 2014, the general manager of Egesa, Belisario Tejada, awarded Odebrecht the tender to choose a strategic partner for the development of the project, valued at $1 billion. The Brazilian company was the only bidder in the tender.

The partnership was embodied in a company of which Odebrecht would control 77 percent of the company and Egesa, representing the state, the remaining 23 percent.

No work has started on the project despite it having been awarded more than two years ago.

Odebrecht is having significant difficulties due to its confession that it paid $788 million in bribes in 12 countries, including Panama.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Kenia Porcell and her counterpart in Peru, Pablo Sánchez. Kenia Porcell and her counterpart in Peru, Pablo Sánchez.

Perú agreement with Odebrecht analyzed

Peruvian prosecutors seized documents from a former president of the country as part of the Odebrecht probe. Peruvian prosecutors seized documents from a former president of the country as part of the Odebrecht probe.

Toledo accused of receiving bribes

Mossack Fonseca law firm will continue to be investigated, a court has ruled. Mossack Fonseca law firm will continue to be investigated, a court has ruled.

Mossack Fonseca investigation extended

Ricardo Martinelli Ricardo Martinelli

Martinelli to be investigated for Caja de Ahorros loan

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Fotografía 'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura

'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura 'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura Galería
'Liberarte', una explosión de cultura Penonomé, Coclé/LA PRENSA/ EdilsaGonzález

Edilsa González Roca,LA PRENSA/ Edilsa González |

Derrota a Losa Santos Coclé es el campeón del béisbol infantil

Equipo campeón Equipo campeón
Equipo campeón Cortesía

Rafael Calvo

El derecho Esmith Pineda ponchó a 13 para guiar al equipo de Coclé a una victoria sobre Los Santos, 11 carreras a 1 y de paso ...

Mundo Gobierno de Colombia pide respetar la paz en presidenciales de 2018

Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos. Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos.
Las FARC han dicho que apoyarán la candidatura de quien garantice la implementación de los acuerdos. AFP

AFP | BOGOTÁ, Colombia

El gobierno de Colombia pidió este sábado que en las elecciones presidenciales de 2018 se respete el acuerdo de paz con las ...

Destacados