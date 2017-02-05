Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Odebrecht Línea 2 alejandro toledo Cubanos Fiscalía Anticorrupción Educación Asamblea Nacional Mossack Fonseca Donald Trump

Spanish version

INTERNATIONAL

Independent commission demanded to probe Odebrecht

Spanish version

AP | SANTO DOMINGO

Temas:

Odebrecht had admitted paying bribes in the Dominican Republic and 11 other countries, including Panama. Odebrecht had admitted paying bribes in the Dominican Republic and 11 other countries, including Panama.
Odebrecht had admitted paying bribes in the Dominican Republic and 11 other countries, including Panama. AFP

Civil organizations in the Dominican Republic today began to collect signatures to demand an independent investigation into the bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

+ info

They said the commission should be formed with the support of the United Nations.

The signatures are being collected in green books, the color chosen by the organizers of the demonstrations to demand that those who received bribes from the Brazilian construction company are prosecuted.

Ico Abreu, a spokesman for the organizations, said that the collection of signatures will take place in different public squares and aims to ask the government to create a special commission of prosecutors not linked to the ruling party and supported by United Nations specialists .

The government "is not showing signs of having an interest in furthering this research," said Manuel Jiménez, one of the organizations and who until last August was a deputy for the ruling party.

He explained that the signatures will be handed over to President Danilo Medina.

He also noted that Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez is the leader of the ruling Dominican Liberation Party. Most of the bribes were paid during administrations headed by that group.

Rodriguez reported earlier this month that authorities had reached an agreement with Odebrecht to repay $184 million as compensation for paying the bribes.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, Odebrecht executives acknowledged paying $92 million in bribes since 2001.

Under the agreement, the Dominican government has pledged not to prosecute executives and direct employees of the company, but can prosecute commercial representatives, local agents and public officials who have received bribes.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Police rescued a kidnap victim today. Police rescued a kidnap victim today.

Two arrested in kidnapping

The government will provide 30 scholarships to study tourism and hospitality. The government will provide 30 scholarships to study tourism and hospitality.

Tourism scholarships planned

Plans for a hydro plant on the Changuinola River have stalled. Plans for a hydro plant on the Changuinola River have stalled.

Company formed to oversee Chan 2 project dissolved

Kenia Porcell and her counterpart in Peru, Pablo Sánchez. Kenia Porcell and her counterpart in Peru, Pablo Sánchez.

Perú agreement with Odebrecht analyzed

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

caso odebrecht Presidente Kuczynski pide a Alejandro Toledo regresar al Perú

El exmandatario Alejandro Toledo, es acusado de recibir un millonario soborno de la brasileña Odebrecht a cambio de una obra pública. El exmandatario Alejandro Toledo, es acusado de recibir un millonario soborno de la brasileña Odebrecht a cambio de una obra pública.
El exmandatario Alejandro Toledo, es acusado de recibir un millonario soborno de la brasileña Odebrecht a cambio de una obra pública. AP/Archivo

AP | LIMA, Perú

El presidente peruano Pedro Pablo Kuczynski instó este domingo 5 de febrero al exmandatario Alejandro Toledo a regresar al ...

rumbo a las elecciones presidenciales Ultraderechista Marine Le Pen abre campaña con programa nacionalista y anti-inmigrantes

Durante su discurso, Le Pen atacó la inmigración masiva, la globalización y el fundamentalismo islámico. Durante su discurso, Le Pen atacó la inmigración masiva, la globalización y el fundamentalismo islámico.
Durante su discurso, Le Pen atacó la inmigración masiva, la globalización y el fundamentalismo islámico. AP/Michel Euler

AFP | LYON, Francia

A menos de 80 días de las elecciones presidenciales francesas, la candidata de extrema derecha Marine Le Pen, que encabeza las ...

ALERTA Reportan desaparición de estadounidense en Bocas del Toro

Catherine Johannet llegó a Bocas del Toro el pasado jueves. Catherine Johannet llegó a Bocas del Toro el pasado jueves.
Catherine Johannet llegó a Bocas del Toro el pasado jueves.

Pedro Rodríguez Sanjur, ISLA COLÓN, Bocas del Toro

El director de la Policía Nacional en Bocas del Toro, Sisinio Núñez, dio a conocer que ante el reporte de la desaparición de ...

Destacados