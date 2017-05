Questions raised about direction of judiciary

The administration of justice continues without the implementation of the judicial career law that evaluates the performance of judges and magistrates, which is being blamed for delays in the handling of cases.

This is indicated by sectors of organized civil society and criminal lawyers who warn that the law - whose execution is suspended - includes penalties to judges who delay cases.

Carlos Lee, of Citizen's Alliance for Justice, said that the accumulation of processes has led to a collapse of the system.

Annette Planells, of the Independent Movement, warned that the situation is serious, and that the delays affects the fundamental rights of citizens.

Court officials have responded that lawyers often are the ones who delay cases by filing unreasonable motions.