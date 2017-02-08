Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Panamanian companies linked to bribes in Colombia

Manuel Vega Loo

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos' electoral campaign has been linked to bribes from Odebrecht.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos' electoral campaign has been linked to bribes from Odebrecht. AFP

Several companies from Panama have been linked to the investigation being carried out by the Attorney General of Colombia into the supposed contribution of $1 million by Odebrecht to the campaign of President Juan Manuel Santos in 2014.

According to the publications El Espectador and Semana, payments were made through the company Lurion Trading Inc.

The company was created in January 2010 and is linked to former Minister of Transportation Gabriel García Morales.

García Morales has been detained at the La Picota Prison in Bogotá since Jan. 15 for allegedly accepting bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for the Ruta del Sol project. Lurion Trading Inc. was created a month after the Brazilian company won the Ruta del Sol contract.

Attorney General Néstor Humberto Martínez, according to El Espectador, said that the Attorney General of Panama "had sent him the shareholding composition of the company."

He added that in that composition "there are several Colombians who were called for questioning because, apparently, they would have created Lurion Trading Inc. at the request of García Morales."

Martinez stated that former legislator Otto Bula allegedly delivered $1 million to the Santos campaign. Bula, who is also in custody for allegedly receiving $4.6 million in bribes from the construction company, was allegedly in charge of distributing payments.

The decision on whether or not to charge Santos will be made by the country's electoral court.

 

