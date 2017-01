Soho Mall granted license for two months

The US Treasury Department has extended the license granted to Soho Mall, owned by Abdul Waked, and the companies that operate there to maintain commercial and financial relations with citizens and entities of that country for two months.

The license, which expired tomorrow, was extended until March 10.

The mall was included eight months ago on the Clinton List for activities linked to money laundering and drug trafficking by Waked.

Waked transferred control of the mall to a trust controlled by the mall's creditors, with the National Bank of Panama (BNP) acting as a fiduciary. Previously, the banks had asked the United States for an extension of the license to complete the sale of the mall to an operator that had no connection with Waked or its companies.

The license does not allow stores to stock US merchandise that has not been ordered before May 5, when Waked and his businesses were listed on the Clinton List.

The move also allows banks with branches in Soho Mall to continue operating with access to the US market.