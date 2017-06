US lifts sanctions against Soho Mall

The US Treasury Department has lifted the trade sanctions affecting Soho Mall, which was included on the Clinton List of the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) for activities related to money laundering and drug trafficking.

+ info Spanish version

The exclusion of Soho Mall was formalized today due to the sale of the mall to a Mexican business group. The mall was previously owned by Abdul Waked, who has been accused by the US for laundering money for drug cartels.

The United States prohibits its citizens and companies from maintaining commercial and financial relations with the listed entities.

In the last year, OFAC granted a series of licenses to allow Soho Mall access to the US market while the sale of the mall was being negotiated.