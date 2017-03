State subsidies continue to grow

The expansion of the universal scholarship in private schools whose tuition and monthly payments do not exceed $2,000 annually will represent an increase in this subsidy of about $15 million per year.

Yesenia Rodríguez, director general of the Human Resources Institute, said that this program is currently awarding between $180 million and $190 million a year, but with the new standard sanctioned this week the amount will reach a little over $200 million.

Students will receive $270 per year for primary education; $360 for middle school and $450 for high school. The first payment will be made at the beginning of the 2018 school year.

According to Rodríguez, this benefit will help the middle class of the country.

Juan Planells, rector of the Universidad Santa María la Antigua and a consultant on educational issues, said that the country does not have unlimited resources, which is why priorities must be established in the use of resources.

Meanwhile, Juan Gabriel González, president of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, stressed that it is not prudent to create more subsidies.

Gaston Faraudo, president of the National Union of Private Educational Centers, said that this is one of many steps that must be taken to help private schools.