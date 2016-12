Letter asks UP to make a statement on Odebrecht case

A group of citizens sent a note to University of Panama (UP) Rector Eduardo Flores to call a meeting of the school's Academic Council and General University Council to discuss the Odebrecht scandal.

They suggest that these bodies "demand the immediate suspension and cancellation" of the contracts signed by the Brazilian company Odebrecht with the Panamanian state.

They also were asked to demand the prosecution of their executives and the seizure of all of their assets that they maintain in Panama.

"In the past the University of Panama has addressed national events and we believe that our new rector should resume that role, so that the country can react to this scandal," said politician Olimpo Sáez, one of the signatories of the note.

The letter was also signed by Alfredo Oranges and Vitelio De Gracia.

"We are citizens who want the university to make a decisive pronouncement," it said.

Sáez said the letter will be formally delivered Tuesday.

Odebrecht has pleaded guilty to paying bribes to officials in 12 countries. It has been fined $2 billion.