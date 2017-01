Switzerland freezes Martinelli bank accounts

Federal prosecutors in Switzerland have formally accused two children of former President Ricardo Martinelli - Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares - of bribery of foreign officials and money laundering.

As part of that investigation, they have seized bank accounts containing $22 million.

Prosecutors suspect - according to evidence obtained from bank transactions collected over a year - that the money was paid on orders from Odebrecht as bribes for infrastructure works awarded to the company by the Panamanian state.

The money arrived in Swiss bank accounts opened in the name of corporations whose final beneficiaries were the two brothers, according to declarations made to three Swiss banks when the accounts were opened.

Both also have accounts in Switzerland - jointly or individually - opened under five other offshore companies, of which no details have yet been given.

Switzerland explained in a letter sent to Attorney General Kenia Porcell that Panama can claim the money by submitting a request for legal assistance. It also pledged to make bank account records available for a criminal case.

That letter was sent in February 2016. Since then, there have been no official movements by the AG's Office to act on the matter.