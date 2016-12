Swiss officials seize funds from Odebrecht

These are funds intended to pay bribes to officials and politicians through Swiss banks.

Authorities in Switzerland have seized some $100 million in accounts of companies under the control of Brazilian contractor Odebrecht.

Authorities say these funds were going to be used to pay bribes to officials and politicians in Brazil and 11 other Latin American countries - including Panama - and Africa.

That amount covers half of the $200 million fine Switzerland imposed on the company.

Odebrecht will also have to pay, in total, some $3.5 billion - including interest - for 23 years to the United States.

The bribes paid by Odebrecht and its petrochemical subsidiary Braskem in Brazil and in more than a dozen countries in Latin America and Africa amount to more than $1 billion.

The company is alleged to have paid $59 million in bribes to Panama officials between 2010 and 2014.