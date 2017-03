Vargas faces questions by Swiss authorities

Swiss federal authorities have sent 80 questions to the Attorney General to be posed to attorney Evelyn Vargas in the investigation of payments of bribes to Panamanians through Swiss banks.

The questions revolved around the commercial and personal relationship of Vargas with the family of former President Ricardo Martinelli, and specifically her role in creating and administering companies connected to Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, the children of the former president.

Swiss officials have seized $22 million in accounts linked to these companies, which they say were bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Vargas faces charges of money laundering in Panama. She has been detained since being captured in Mexico by Interpol. The sons of Martinelli are still at large.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in Panama while Martinelli was president.