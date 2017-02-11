Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Superintendency takes over FPB Bank

Rolando Rodríguez B.

The Superintendency of Banks of Panama yesterday issued a resolution in which it took administrative and operational control of FPB Bank.

The decision was made "due to judicial investigations in Brazil and in Panama related to the well-known Lava Jato operation involving FPB Bank, which opened bank accounts for foreign clients without the corresponding legal authorizations."

The bank, which operates seven floors under the offices of Odebrecht in Tower C of the Torres de las Américas complex, is connected to the phase of the Lava Jato investigation that prompted a raid on the offices of Mossack Fonseca in Brazil. That part of the investigation also prompted the filing of money laundering charges against Ramón Fonseca and Jürgen Mossack, who are being held in Panama.

Mossack Fonseca has close ties with FPB Bank. According to Igor Romário de Paula, coordinator of the investigation in Brazil, the bank opened offshore accounts connected to clients of the Panamanian law firm, which made it possible to move money into those accounts. Those offshore companies were used by at least four suspects in the Lava Jato operation.

FPB Bank was created in Panama and has an operating license in this country, but not in Brazil, where prosecutors say they detected operations despite the fact that it is not licensed to do so. The majority of its governing body is from Brazil.

According to Romário de Paula, the investigation into FPB Bank has brought other possible crimes to light, including fraud in the banking system of Brazil.

Este teléfono, hallado en las oficinas de Mossack Fonseca en Brasil, era usado únicamente para hablar de forma segura con funcionarios del FPB Bank. Ministerio Público de Brasil

In the opinion of the investigators, Mossack Fonseca and FPB Bank tried to hide the identities of clients and beneficiaries of the money that could have been the result of corruption.

According to the Brazilian publication El Valor, the connection between FPB Bank and Mossack Fonseca was unveiled with the help of an encrypted telephone that was found in the Mossack Fonseca Office in Brazil during the raid in January 2016. Prosecutors say this telephone line was used exclusively to carry out conversations in a secure way between representatives of Mossack Fonseca and FPB Bank.

The Mossack Fonseca clients who had accounts at the bank included former Petrobras officials Renato Duque and Pedro Barusco.

For prosecutor Jerusa Burmann, the remarkable thing about the case is the complex and sophisticated method used to move potentially illicit resources.

"There was a double layer," he said. "And it included a bank which acted clandestinely in Brazil."

Destacados