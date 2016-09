Hearing in Cobranzas del Istmo case suspended

A hearing before the First Circuit Criminal Court in the Cobranzas del Istmo case was suspended today because one of the defendants, Luis Cucalón, is still hospitalized.

Minutes before the audience began, Judge Rolando Quezada Vallespi received a note from medical officials that stated that Cucalón would not be able to attend due to health concerns. He has been hospitalized since September 2015.

The judge decided to suspend the hearing and will set a new date for it.

Cucalón, the former director of the National Revenue Authority, is charged with irregularities in the administration of the contract between that agency and Cobranzas del Istmo, a company hired to collect delinquent taxes. The economic damage to the state is estimated at $30 million.