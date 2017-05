Cucalón hearing suspended

The 10th Criminal Court Monday suspended the preliminary hearing of the case involving Luis Cucalón, former director of the General Directorate of Revenue (DGI), for abuse of authority and violation of the duties of a public servant.

The hearing was not held because Cucalón was not able to appear. He has been hospitalized since September 2015.

This is the third time that the preliminary hearing has been suspended.

Cucalón is being investigated for ordering the freezing of the bank accounts and real estate of the company Digicel Panama despite knowing the existence of a judicial order that prevented it. The complaint was filed by Publio Cortés, current head of the DGI.

He is also facing charges for irregularities in the contract he signed with Cobranzas del Istmo for the collection of delinquent taxes. An audit found that the majority of the company's revenues were derived from collecting money from state-owned entities. Cucalón is also being investigated for money laundering.